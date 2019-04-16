Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Brian Bruegge
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Can You Believe This House Used to be a Dilapidated Toolshed?
An architect and an interior designer put the tools to the test for this impressive renovation.
Brian Bruegge
Suburban Sprawl Photographed from Above
Christoph Gielen's aerial photography reveals the patterns created by suburban development.
Brian Bruegge
The 404: Nashville's Newest, Smallest, Hotel
In a section of Nashville increasingly defined by large high-rise developments and national chains, a new boutique hotel and...
Brian Bruegge