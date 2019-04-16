Stories

Can You Believe This House Used to be a Dilapidated Toolshed?
An architect and an interior designer put the tools to the test for this impressive renovation.
Brian Bruegge
Suburban Sprawl Photographed from Above
Christoph Gielen's aerial photography reveals the patterns created by suburban development.
Brian Bruegge
The 404: Nashville's Newest, Smallest, Hotel
In a section of Nashville increasingly defined by large high-rise developments and national chains, a new boutique hotel and...
Brian Bruegge