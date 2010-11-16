Scavolini's Flagship Store Opens in Soho

Italian kitchen design powerhouse Scavolini recently opened up a 10,000-square-foot flagship store in Soho, their very first in the United States. The 15 vignettes inside reflect Scavolini at its best: high-end contemporary minimalist kitchens that showcase the power of line, proportion, color, and detail. One of the most remarkable aspects of the kitchens is the use of textures and materials—rich wood, sleek glass, and stainless steel abound in the showroom, creating truly covetous spaces. Here we share a few glimpses of today's grand opening.