Scandinavian-Inspired Office Design in NYC

When Dots, a mobile gaming brand, wanted to set up an office to accommodate their growing needs in New York City, they turned to designer Sheena Murphy of Sheep + Stone to create an inviting, efficient space. "I wanted to establish a place where the team could work, play (literally!), and hang out in a visually pleasing and highly functional environment," Murphy says. The resulting space in the city's Meatpacking neighborhood is a light-filled loft with a Scandinavian touch.