Sanaa at the DAC: A Retrospective

This summer, the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen opened an exhibition celebrating the work of Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese design studio Sanaa. Though originally scheduled to close this Friday, the show, titled Sanaa: Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa + Works by Walter Niedermayr, has been extended to Sunday. If the two extra days don't give you enough time to make it there, we give you a taste of what's on display and of Sanaa's work here.