Salone 2014 In Materials

We roamed Milan's galleries and the Salone del Mobile show floors (check out our recap here) hunting down the best new design pieces. Here, we turn our eye to innovative materials. From the resurgence of Memphis's telltale terrazzo, as evidenced in grand scale by Max Lamb's Marmoreal, to new porcelain treatments, to revisiting one of the most time-tested materials (marble), there was no shortage of inspired work that appealed to the tactile senses.