Salone 2012: Charlotte Perriand's Mountain Prefab

For the first time ever, Cassina has constructed a prefab mountain dwelling conceived by Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Jeanneret from the drawings the pair created in 1938.

Located amidst the sprawing Design Village at Poltrona Frau's space in Milan is a curious dodecahedron structure with aluminum paneling and a decidedly starship-playhouse quality. It's called the Refuge Tonneau, and it was first conceived by Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Jeanneret in 1938. Until now the refuge has existed only in drawings and plans, but this year Cassina, working closely with Perriand's daughter (and former assistant) Pernette Perriand-Barsac, decided to make the sketches a reality.