Roche Bobois Celebrates 50 Years

French luxury furniture retailer Roche Bobois turned 50 this year, celebrating this milestone with a retrospective at their Madison Avenue showroom. Evident through the timeline of chairs, sofas, tables, and shelves is an enduring creative and playful spirit. Says CEO Gilles Bonan, “It was there since the beginning and it’s part of our DNA.” The company has partnered with many well-known designers including Eero Aarnio, Hans Hopfer, and Mario Bellini, and