Roaming through Renegade

This past Sunday, I hopped aboard the 43 to check out the Renegade Craft Fair at Fort Mason. I come from a familly that sews, builds, crochets, embroiders, prints, and throws (as in pottery), but I've never really had the knack for crafts aside from the mandatory paper mache projects of my youth. As such, I was completely in awe of all the well thought out wares on display. Most things were of the screenprinted and knitted persuasion, with a handful of knick knacks tossed into the mix. Accompanying me was our products editor Jordan, who'll be posting her picks soon (lovers of crafty jewlery, keep your eyes out!). But first off, here are 12 of my favorites from the show.