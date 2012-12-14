Reclaim NYC: Design Auction for Sandy Relief

Reclaim NYC was formed in the wake of Hurricane Sandy by designer Brad Ascalon, writer Jennifer K. Gorsche, and Design Pages editor-in-chief Jean Lin. The three reached out to the design community hoping they might use their talents to transform storm wreckage into goods and dollars for hurricane relief. Proceeds will be donated to the New York chapter of the Red Cross. With Dwell favorites Uhuru, Fort Standard, Bec Brittain, Dror Benshetrit, DMFD, Joe Doucet, UM Project, Lindsey Adelman, and Brad Ascalon participating, you might find yourself in a bidding war with us.