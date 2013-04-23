Project_Rorschach, an exhibit exploring architecture through obscured perspectives, is on view at the Boston Society of Architects space as part of the Boston Design Biennial through May 15.

The famed Rorschach cards were once only printed on an antique press in Switzerland and sold to licensed therapists. With the advent of the internet, the classic images are now ubiquitous and Ana Miljacki and Lee Moreau of Project_ with Sarah Hirschman employed them as a reference to see images of contemporary architecture differently at the Boston Society of Architects (BSA).

Grouped by type and shape, photographs of famous buildings are layered on ten Rorschach-inspired cards. These architectural Rorschach images are saturated compositions of visual themes like chimneys, cantilevers, towers, circles, and stacks. The exhibition is designed to help viewers contemplate the way architects continue to re-interpret common images to create imaginative, new designs.