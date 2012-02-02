Printed Matter from Paris to Toronto

One of the fringe benefits of traveling to design shows is collecting the printed ephemera made by creative pros, from business cards to catalogs to pamphlets. I just got back from a trip to Paris for Maison & Objet, followed by the Interior Design Show in Toronto; not terribly surpising that both yielded some unexpected, thrlling discoveries in the realm of graphic design. In our slideshow, take a look at a few of the printed goodies I found, including the best of the brochures from each show and a smattering of cartes de visite.