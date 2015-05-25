Prefab Monogram Modern Home Lands in Portland

Dwell and Monogram are bringing the Monogram Modern Home, a custom prefab designed by Chris Pardo for Method Homes, on a tour across the country. Our first stop was Portland, where visitors had the chance to visit the space, sample bites cooked on Monogram appliances, admire works from local makers, and attend CEU panels. Next, we're heading to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, and Boston.

.outer-container { position: relative; height: 0; padding-bottom: 56.25%; } .BrightcoveExperience { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } brightcove.createExperiences();