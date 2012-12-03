Pratt Institute at 125

Last week marked the opening of a new Pratt Institute exhibition celebrating 125 iconic works of art and design made by the school's alumni and faculty over the last 125 years. At turns suprising and educational, the anniversary show is a snapshot of Pratt's sprawling academic influence and includes everyone from artist Eva Hesse (who majored in advertising design) to graphic designer Robert Brownjohn, Chrysler Building architect William Van Alen, photographer and Steiglitz pal Gertrude Kasebier, and logo designer Paul Rand—not to mention the engineer who designed Charles Lindbergh's airplane. Take a walk through design history as we present a few of the works on display.