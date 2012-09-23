12 Porches Across America

A spot to foster conviviality with passersby, a place to perch a chair and enjoy the outdoors, a threshold between inside and out, and an informal living room for neighborhoods—the porch is arguably one of the more important elements of a house. As Jane Jacobs wrote in The Death and Life of Great American Cities, "The trust of a city street is formed over time from many, many little public sidewalk contacts...The absence of this trust is a disaster to a city street." Having this private public space serves communities just as much as residents. We pay homage to this architectural feature in the following slideshow.