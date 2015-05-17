Places to Visit in Manila

The Philippine city is seeing a renewed focus on art and design.

While not a traditional design destination, Manila is a city that wears many hats, and lately design hot spot is one of them. Often dismissed as another over-crowded and polluted Southeast Asian capital city, or merely a stopover en route to one of the Philippine’s many island resort destinations, Manila has recently been coming into its own. The art scene is vibrant, and furniture design—which has always been the Philippines' forte—is being taken to the next level by some exceptional local talent. With ample foreign investment, and plenty of creatives developing the city in exciting new directions, Manila is quickly becoming a destination in its own right.