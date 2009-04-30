Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek is best known for his intricately composed scrap wood furniture—each piece a one-of-a-kind creation that merges artisan handcraft with skilled design processes. But while his use of reclaimed materials has been widely recognized in the recent wave of sustainable design fandom, Eek has been working with scrap since well before the green boom, and his motivation arises as much from an obsession with time as a concern for resources. Dwell travelled to Eek's homespun factory and workshop in Geldrop, The Netherlands, to discuss, among other things, his childhood design projects, his opinion of mass production, and the intentionally inefficient process behind his scrapwood collections.