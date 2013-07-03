Pendants, and How to Hang 'Em

The most buoyant of the lighting family, pendant lamps are awfully fun but take a bit of planning; here's how to do it right.

Pendant lamps occupy a cozy position in the lighting family: They take more installation know-how than a plug-and-play table or floor lamp, though less effort than the hard-wiring required for their sconce cousins. Pendants are, visually- and literally-speaking, lighter than chandeliers, and great for filling soaring spaces or freeing up surface area in a smaller nook. Check out the tons of great pendant lamps in Dwell's products archive, and read on here for tips on how to maximize their effect in a room.