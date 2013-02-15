Design*Sponge managing editor Amy Azzarito branches out with her first book, Past and Present. “I love learning about history through objects and design rather than remembering names and dates; it makes more sense to me,” says Azzarito. Her column, “Past & Present,” dives into design history and links it to present day. “Even an object as ubiquitous today as the sofa didn't always exist. Someone had to come up with it first. The fact that our homes didn't always look this way is fascinating to me.”

That intrigue prompted Azzarito to take her column one step further and develop it into a book of the same name, Past & Present, set for release on March 1. The subtitle explains the content, “24 Favorite Moments in Decorative Arts History and 24 Modern DIY Projects Inspired By Them.” In the book, artists tackle designs from the past and give them a modern twist. Straightforward directions are included with each project, as well as an educational essay that explains the historical and decorative arts tie-in. Here are some highlights from Past & Present.