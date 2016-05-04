Inlaid Easel designed by Jonathan Anzalone and Joseph Ferriso of Anzfer Farm
This sturdy, practical, modern spin on an old-fashioned easel offers a fashionable way to prop up your iPad, showcase a book or keep to-do lists nearby. “They took something that seemed clunky and old and made it new, vibrant and modern,” Azzarito says. “In the culture of the Renaissance, collection was a part of someone’s identity—to display your knowledge and wealth and good taste. I love the cheeky idea that a cell phone or iPad is a cabinet of curiosity for the modern day person.”