Secret Window Cabinet designed by Jean Lee and Dylan Davies by Ladies & Gentlemen Studio “This is one of my favorite time periods, 18th century France, when some amazing moments in decorative history happened,” says Azzarito. She was struck by what it must have been like to live in that era and the desire people might have had to escape the public eye. Hence, the idea of a hidden furniture cabinet was born. “This medicine cabinet has that same sort of feeling,” she says. “That’s where someone might keep their Chanel No. 5, or beauty creams they don't want their husband to see.”