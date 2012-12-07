Pantone Announces 2013 Color of the Year: 17-5641 Emerald

In a 180-degree turn from 2012’s spunky Tangerine Tango, the Pantone Color Institute introduced Emerald as its color of 2013 “to promote balance and harmony.” Citing gemstones, the environment, and the association of green with regrowth, the Institute is touting it as the perfect hue for design, fashion, and beauty. Tangerine reigned supreme this past year and we expect to see a burst of green hit the design scene.

Here at Dwell, we have long been fans of this jewel-toned color. However, instead of painting an accent wall or two to insinuate the outdoors, we recommend a living wall, like this stunning one designed by botanist Patrick Blanc.