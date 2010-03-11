Palladio and His Legacy

Next month the Morgan Library and Museum presents a rare opportunity to see original drawings from one of the most influential classical architects in history, Andrea Palladio. Principles of symmetry, balance, and proportion all stem from Palladio's studies of Roman ruins, and his work on country villas near Venice has influenced Western architecture for centuries. Check out our slideshow to see a sneak peek at a few of the thirty drawings that will be on display, many of which haven't been seen in decades, as well as a few architectural models that will also be included in the exhibition.