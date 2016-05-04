Subscribe to Dwell
Conjectural portrait of Andrea Palladio , 1715. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Facade design for the church of Il Redentore , Venice, ca. 1576. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of United States Supreme Court , Model by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Measured drawing of the Arch of Jupiter Ammon , Verona, ca. 1540. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of Pantheon , Model by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of Villa Rotunda Model , by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Design for a Palace , early 1540s. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of Drayton Hall , Model by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Design for Palazzo Civena, Vincenza , ca. 1539. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of Monticello , Model by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Frontispiece to Andrea Palladio’s I Quatro libri dell’architettura , 1570. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Plaster model of United States Capitol , Model by Timothy Richards, Bath, England. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
Conjectural reconstruction of the Baths of Diocletian , Rome, 1540s. Image courtesy of RIBA Library Drawings and Archives Collections
