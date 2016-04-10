One Renovation to Rule Them All

A firm restores a home from a number of unorganized additions.

Before TDO architecture + design studio arrived at this property outside Windsor, England, it appeared as though many others had descended on it first. Additions to the 19th century cottage had distorted its original shape and its historical details were lost in a structural mess of good intentions. The firm wanted to restore the home’s cozy features, but also decided to build an extension. This goal resulted in a design that redefined the house: a southern-facing window display overlooking the front courtyard. The extension introduces clean lines of natural wood that extend to the rear-facing garden. It’s a modern touch that doesn’t feel overbearing and it bolsters a feature that will never go out of style–sunlight.