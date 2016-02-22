Collection by Allie Weiss
On the Eve of Demolition, an Artist Covers His Longtime Family Home in Photographs
An installation riffs on the sometimes fragile relationship between homes and memory.
For Gary Sweeney, selling the Manhattan Beach home that has been in his family for 70 years was a matter of letting go of countless memories. When the new owners expressed their plans to demolish the house, Sweeney decided to cover the facade with blown-up photos of his family as an ode to the structure's history.