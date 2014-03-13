Olson Kundig Houses

If there's one material Tom Kundig of Seattle firm Olson Kundig Architects is known for deploying in his projects, it's steel. Whether polished to a spectacular luster or left to weather with the elements, used as a structural support or applied as a refined accent, steel has the flexibility to be used in myriad ways. "Steel is just such a terrific material," Kundig says. "Virtually all of my projects have some sort of steel involved and hopefully, if I'm doing my job, I'm using it appropriately." Explore the following Kundig projects below.