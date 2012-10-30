NHR Apartment by Gut Gut

In our March 2012 issue we toured this small Bratislava, Slovak Republic, apartment in the story True Value. Now we're having a look at another hip flat by the same firm, Gut Gut. This time the scale is a bit bigger—the renovated space is over 1,100 square-feet instead of just 516—but the smart, colorful, and cost-conscious approach is the same. So click through to see how this up-and-coming Slovakian firm recast the ground floor of an early-90s apartment building as a stylish and scrappy family home.