New York Landscape Architects Design Awards

Here in New York, spring has sprung at last, so there couldn’t be a more appropriate time to celebrate accomplishments in landscape architecture. A show currently running at the Center for Architecture spotlights the New York Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture’s 2013 Design Awards. The 18 honored firms were selected by the Texas chapter of the ASLA for their excellence in planning, design and development of built outdoor environments. From private residences to parks to a green roof in the middle of Times Square, each project demonstrates creative solutions that elevate our surroundings. Click through for a look at the recipients’ winning work.

The show runs through this Saturday. Click here for more information.