New Piano for Gardner Museum

Boston's venerable Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum—founded in 1903 by a lady art patron and obsessive collector of antiquities—has been one of the city's crown cultural jewels for the past century, so taking on a contemporary expansion that would double it in size was no easy feat. Lucky for the Gardner, Italian architect Renzo Piano was up for the task, adding on a new wing of four floating volumes clad in verdigris-hued copper. The building, connected to the existing "palace" by a transparent walkway, houses a variety of programming venues (cafe, greenhouse, artist apartments, concert hall, education center, and gallery space) meant not to expand attendance numbers, but the sensory experience of existing visitors.

