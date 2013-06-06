New Home Collection at JcPenney

With lines from Jonathan Adler, Michael Graves, and Sir Terence Conran, jcpenney’s new home collection includes modern interpretations of everyday items, from sofas to TV cabinets and floor lamps to rugs. Adler, who began his career with a ceramic collection, has expanded into home furnishings, established collaborations with companies as diverse as Mattel and Starbucks, and authored several books. He describes his new line, Happy Chic, as “uplifting—like hearing your favorite song on the radio—but with a foundation that is chic, chic, chic. It's colorful patterns and great design in a glamorous collection that'll make you smile.”

Dwell on Design 2013 keynote speaker Michael Graves calls his line, exclusive to jcpenney North America, “design for a decade,” and explains, “the collection is designed to stand the test of time.” (Graves was recently appointed to the Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board by President Obama and in this role, he hopes to “bring attention to the needs of people with disabilities.”) Sir Terence Conran—designer, restaurateur, retailer, and writer—has said that his “ambition has always been to design things that fit seamlessly into people’s everyday lives and give them years of pleasure.” Rounding out jcp's home collections are pieces from such established brands as the respected Switzerland-based Bodum.