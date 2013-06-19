Subscribe
k
Kristen W. Terry
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Q&A with Google Glass Designer: Isabelle Olsson
We chat with Isabelle Olsson, Google Glass Designer, about new possibilities, women in design, and that one piece of technology...
k
Kristen W. Terry
Earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) at Dwell on Design
Dwell on Design will offer more classes this year that qualify for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for the trade than ever...
k
Kristen W. Terry
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design
This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately...
k
Kristen W. Terry
AIA|LA Announces Restaurant Design Awards Finalists
The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles (AIA|LA) has announced the top nominees for the 9th-annual Restaurant Design...
k
Kristen W. Terry
A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design
Dwell on Design 2013 will again host the A+R Pop-Up Shop, now in its fifth year.
k
Kristen W. Terry
International Style at Dwell on Design
The international presence at Dwell on Design has grown exponentially since the show began in 2006.
k
Kristen W. Terry