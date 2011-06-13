New Danish Designs for UN HQ

Sixty years ago, Danish architect Finn Juhl designed the interior of the Trusteeship Council Chamber at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The space is undergoing a major restoration and renovation, and when it's completed in approximately two years, the works of a new generation of Danish designers will also grace the space. In December, the Danish Arts Foundation Committee for Crafts and Design invited five designers to participate in a furniture competition to "reinvent Danish classics" and last week, the winner was announced.