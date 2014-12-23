Need a Break? Unwind for an Hour in a Modern, Private Space

Breather is a concept that gives users access to well-designed private spaces in cities when they're in a pinch. Envisioned as spots to unwind or have a meeting, these compact spaces can be unlocked with a smartphone, and users are charged hourly for use. Currently installed in Montreal, San Francisco, New York, and Ottawa, Breather is the brainchild of co-founder and chief creative officer Caterina Rizzi, who oversees the design of the spaces, which feature comfortable, modern furnishings.