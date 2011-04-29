Nathan Vincent's Locker Room

Artist Nathan Vincent, will be showing his new work at the Bellevue Arts Museum through June 26th. Vincent's work utilizes crochet and yarn to recreate many masculine objects in a new softer form. He's knitted taxidermy busts, urinals, guns, and tools. The exhibit at Bellevue, "The Mysterious Content of Softness" features 11 national and international artists including Nathan Vincent and Lauren DiCioccio, all working with fiber in various techniques: knitting, weaving, and crochet. Nathan's piece "Locker Room" is exactly what fans of the artist's work would expect. He's recreated a locker room entirely of yarn. Urinals, lockers, showers, and benches trade wood and metal for yarn and foam. Photos by Steven Miller.