Bradford Shellhammer
Follow
Latest
12
Stories
17
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
30 Minutes With Dieter Rams
The word "icon" is thrown around rather freely in the design world, but when discussing Dieter Rams and his body of work, it is...
Bradford Shellhammer
Chris Hardy Design
Name the hubs for emerging American designers and you'll likely hear the usual suspects of Seattle, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.
Bradford Shellhammer
Wanted Design & NYC Design Week
Design Week is upon us in New York City.
Bradford Shellhammer
Q&A with Stephen Burks
I ventured to Stephen Burks' "Man Made" exhibit a few days after returning home to New York City from a trip to India.
Bradford Shellhammer
Touring India
India is a country filled with rich colors and diverse patterns. Visual overload is precisely how many would describe the country.
Bradford Shellhammer
Robert Hammond: Chance Encounters
Robert Hammond has just returned from a year in Rome.
Bradford Shellhammer