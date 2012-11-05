More Modern on the Inside: Slab Apartment, Athens

Athens, Greece, the cradle of classical architecture, is home to this modern renovation of an 810-square-foot apartment. The pied-à-terre's location in Plaka, the historic neighborhood at the foot of the Acropolis, posed quite the challenge for the architects at K-Studio. They faced stringent oversight from the city's archaeology department, who had to place their seal of approval on all design and structural work. To that end, the Slab apartment is an enclave of contemporary simplicity within a neoclassical shell erected at the turn of the 19th century.