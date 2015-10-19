Modern Shading Company Expands with Bicoastal Showrooms

J|Geiger, the company behind an advanced, patented shading system popular in modern residences, unveils a new Los Angeles showroom.

J|Geiger Shading Technology specializes in high-end solutions for modern interiors. Its "fascia-free" design conceals its advanced technology behind a seamless, minimalist design. Founded by James Geiger in 2012, the Charleston-based company, which also has a showroom in the A&D Building in New York, just unveiled its Los Angeles showroom at the Pacific Design Center.