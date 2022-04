It's easy to obsess over mid-century design and forget what came before it and ignore modernism's evolution during the six decades since. This week, Modern in the Making: Design 1900-2000 opens at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, and highlights the different forms "modern" has taken. From enamel vase to Michael Graves kitchenware, it's a tour not to be missed. Here, we offer a peek at what's on display, in chronological order.