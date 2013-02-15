Modern Gables

You'll never tear us away from the flat-roof modernism so prevalent in Dwell's pages over the last 12 years; nor would we try to eschew touting the glory of mid-century housing typologies. That being said, there's more that one type of 'modern,' and over the years we've seen some great examples of how architects and homeowners have updated the gabled roof with a contemporary feel. Not only do their peaked points make a statement on the exterior, they also carve out some seriously cozy interior space.