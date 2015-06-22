A selection of modern dining rooms from homes appearing on Dwell.com and Dwell magazine.

Some say the dining room is dead in modern homes. What do you think? Has the kitchen table and the family living room made the dining room obsolete? Anecdotally, even in traditional homes we've notice dining rooms going unused.

If you are looking for how the modern dining room is morphing into other types of spaces - like dining al fresco - head over to dwell.com/article/...

Whether you prefer to dine indoors or outdoors, at a table for two, or with a growing family, these homes offer loads of inspiration for breaking bread. We selected an eclectic collection of spaces with materials of all kinds including tile, cement, wallpaper, rich wood, and paint treatments ranging from neutrals to bright hues. Tell us what you think in the comments.