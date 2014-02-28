Mobility and Technology

More and more, technology determines how we move. Whether we're behind the wheel of a car, perched on a bicycle seat, or hoofing it on foot, technology often makes the difference between a satisfying or infuriating trip. Techie tools and philosophical shifts, from in-car touch screens to vehicles with minds of their own, are elevating mobility to surprising heights. In the automotive sector, hybrid technology is evolving by leaps and bounds. As automotive editor and writer Paul Meyers said in our panel on the Future of Mobility during Modernism Week in Palm Springs, "Every manufacturer has a version of a hybrid, and full electric [cars] are making strides. People are working out the kinks." According to Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz of Volvo's Monitoring and Concept Center, hybrid plans were in place as early as 1992, but "the technology was not really there to create the product for the consumer." We look forward to seeing how this might translate to every other sector of mobility in the future.