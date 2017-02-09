Stories

A Serene, Sustainable Home in Colorado
Seeking simplicity and open space, a Boulder-area couple settled on a wooded hilltop with views of the mountains and the city.
Dwell
MAK Center 20th Anniversary Celebration
The MAK Center for Art and Architecture kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on May 17, 2014, with a...
s
Sarah Amandolare
Schindler Architecture Tour with Los Angeles's MAK Center
The MAK Center for Art and Architecture in Los Angeles celebrates 20 years with a reception, discussion, and R. M. Schindler...
s
Sarah Amandolare