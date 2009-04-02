Mimi Cahalan's "Good Long Look"

In 2008, Mimi Cahalan, a Santa Cruz, California-based artist, was commissioned to create a piece of art to line the outdoor entranceway to the Lido Apartments in Santa Monica, California. After months of design and fabrication work in her garage-cum-studio, the piece, titled "Good Long Look," was installed and unveiled to the public earlier this year.

