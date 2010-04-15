Milan, 2010: Day Two

On our second day in Milan, we gathered our wits and plunged headfirst into Salone Internazionale del Mobile—the largest furniture fair in the world. Held at the Fiera Milano, the fair is packed to the gills with bustling people, pulsating music, and, of course, rows upon rows of exhibitors from all over the world. Sam, Jordan and I adopted a divide-and-conquer strategy, and went our separate directions for the day. I headed over to Salone Satellite, a separate exhibition space in which over 700 young up-and-coming designers display their prototypes, hoping to be discovered. With so many pieces, and so little time, I was only able to explore a small portion of the show. Nevertheless, I thought I'd share a few of the items that stopped me in my tracks.

Check out the slideshow to see examples of new designs, many of which debuting for the first time, at Salone Satellite.