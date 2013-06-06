Material Focus: Copper Furniture and Lighting

See you later, burnished brass; bright and shiny copper is the new kid in town.

In Dwell's June issue, we highlighted a selection of super-metallic objects for the home, the majority of which were made from copper, 2013's metal of choice. The current finish for metals strays from the patinaed, rubbed, waxed, and generally muted finish that's held on in the design market for the past decade. What we're now seeing at the design fairs, from Euroluce to ICFF, is a gleaming, smooth presentation, particularly with copper. Here are a few more editor-approved picks to get the look.