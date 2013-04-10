Material Focus: Copper

Warm, rosy-toned copper has fallen into favor with contemporary designers. Just as brass was au courant with designers last year, expect to see more of this material in furniture and products in the coming months (our roving editors have already spotted it in a few places during the 2013 Salone Internazionale del Mobile). In the slideshow that follows, we've gathered a few of our favorite examples from the Dwell archive that show how versatile copper can be.