Marimekko's Iconic Patterns

It's hard not to adore (and lust after) Marimekko's fabrics. In the early 1950s, as Finland continued its slow recovery from World War II, textile designer Armi Ratia seized the opportunity to bring hope and optimism to the country—in the form of brightly colored and boldly patterned fabrics and clothing. From the remnants of her husband Viljo’s oilcloth company, the couple launched Marimekko in 1951. Less than a decade later, Jackie Kennedy graced a December 1960 cover of Sports Illustrated in a pink Marimekko dress, and the company took off, gaining renown for its bright, modern, fashion-forward textiles and clothing. Here we take a look at some of Marimekko's most iconic and favorite patterns. Be sure to watch our Process slideshow that shows how these textiles are made.