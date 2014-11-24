Long-Lost Pierre Paulin and Herman Miller Mock-Up Comes to Life

Following its Charlotte Perriand installation last year, Louis Vuitton is bringing another design concept to life for Design Miami 2014. In 1972, French designer Pierre Paulin imagined a residential concept for Herman Miller. The six-story mock-up envisioned a living arrangement that could be modified to suit changing needs. The original maquette, part of the Centre Pompidou's collections, will be presented at a satellite exhibition, along with 18 furniture pieces from the design that are being produced by Louis Vuitton for the first time.