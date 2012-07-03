LGBT Synagogue in New York by ARO

One week ago, as New Yorkers celebrated Pride Week, Architecture Research Office (ARO) announced its plans for a new synagogue, built for the 40-year-old LGBT religious institution Congregation Beit Simchat Torah. Formerly based in the West Village, in a hidden courtyard of West Beth, the congregation sought a more visible space that would raise its activism-heavy profile. The Cooper-Hewitt Design Award-winning firm led by Adam Yarinsky, Stephen Cassell and Kim Yao, with Cassell acting as principal on the project, helped CBST find 50 feet of street front for the new synagogue in a historic Cass Gilbert building on West 30th Street. Find out more of what's in store in our slideshow.