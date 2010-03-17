In the fall and winter of 2009/2010, Future Plural (the combined forces for former Dwell senior editor and BLDGBLOG author Geoff Manaugh and Edible Geography author Nicola Twilley) held a design studio in New York City focused on the idea of quarantine. The resulting work from the 18 artists, designers, and architects who participated in the studio is now on display at the Storefront for Art and Architecture as the exhibition Landscapes of Quarantine. The work on display includes infographics about invasive species, posters explaining how not to get bored while in quarantine, and maps dipicting the architectural possibilities of quarantines.

