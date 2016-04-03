It's Back to Basics for This 1901 Brooklyn Town House

A tasteless remodel undone in Boerum Hill.

In Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood, a family of four gained valuable square footage when they moved into a new house in the neighborhood they already lived in and loved. While upgrading in size and gaining backyard space, the owners also inherited a host of architectural, structural, and cosmetic problems. The historic home, built in 1901, was not in great shape, and any character details of the original structure had been carelessly stripped. Along with Bangia Agostinho Architecture, the owners set out to restore the home to its original glory, while respectfully adding their own modern stamp. “It was important for the owners to have the new house be in context with the neighborhood, but not exactly imitate a traditional town house,” says Bangia Agostinho principal Anshu Bangia. Inside, the clients’ affinity for clean, modern design was realized, punctuated by details fabricated from salvaged materials.